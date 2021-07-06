Polka band performs at Mirror Lake

The Friends of Mirror Lake will host the Bob Klinger Band from 7-8:30 p.m. Saturday, July 17 in the Mirror Lake State Park outdoor amphitheater stage as part of the Music in the Park Summer Concert Series.

This is mainly a polka band, but plays other styles of music as well. Bob Klinger will play his accordion upside down. Event is free but valid state park vehicle is required to enter park. The outdoor amphitheater has rock seating and is handicap accessible, but feel free to bring chairs. Donations are welcome to fund future events. For more information, call 608-254-2333 or email friendsofmlsp@gmail.com.