The 11th annual Wisconsin Dells Polka Fest & Expo will take place from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday, April 21; noon to 1 a.m. Saturday, April 22 and from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, April 23 at Chula Vista Resort, 2501 River Road, Wisconsin Dells.

Nine performers are scheduled, SqueezeBox with Mollie B and Ted Lange from Wisconsin, Saturday and Sunday; Polka Country Musicians from Connecticut, Friday and Saturday; John Gora and Gorale from Ontario, Canada, Saturday and Sunday; The New Generation from Wisconsin, Friday; Tony Blazonczyk's New Phaze from Illinois, Saturday; Live it Up! a Lil' Wally Tribute from Minnesota, Friday; Jon Dietz & The Twin Lakes Trio from Wisconsin, Saturday; The Saturday Morning Monster Jam and more with Kevin Altenberg and special guests.

Free polka dance lesson offered at 5 p.m. Saturday in the ballroom.

Catholic Mass offered at 5 p.m. Saturday, location not finalized.

Tickets available at the door or online, adult admission, Friday, $25; Saturday, $30; Sunday, $20; advance weekend pass, $60; weekend pass with two buffet breakfasts, $93. Children younger than age 16, free festival admission with paid adult guardian.

For more information, call 773-889-6811 or email polkadj@sbcglobal.net or visit dellspolkafest.com.