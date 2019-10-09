First Lutheran Church of Beaver Dam, 311 W. Mackie St., will host a Polka Sunday Service at 8 and 10:30 a.m. Sunday. The services will be the same and are open to the public.
The Goodtime Dutchmen, a family band led by Ralph Thull, will perform.
A Harvest Dinner will follow at noon. Tickets — $25 for a family; $10, adults; $4, ages 5-10; and free for younger — are available at the church office. For more information, call 920-885-4497 or 920-296-4755.
