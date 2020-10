Sauk County municipalities seek citizens interested in working as poll workers for the Nov. 3 General Election. Polling places are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. various shifts are available. Interested citizens age 16 or older are encouraged to apply by calling Sauk County Clerk Becky Evert at 608-355-3523 or email becky.evert@saukcountywi.gov.