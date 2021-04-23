A pop-up food pantry will be held from 4-6 p.m. Thursday in the parking lot of the Wyocena Community Center, 165 E. Dodge St., Wyocena. No income limits, anyone in need of food is welcome. Sponsored by the Salvation Army, distributed by the Helping Hands Food Pantry and delivered by Second Harvest Food Bank.
Pop-up food pantry planned
