Pop-Up Waupun accepting applications
WAUPUN — Waupun’s Business Improvement District will accept applications for the 2021 Pop-Up Waupun Program, an initiative for small business owners to occupy a storefront for a four-month period using grant money supplied by the BID. Applications are due by noon on Aug. 13. For more information, contact Sarah Van Buren at 920-345-1656 or sarah@cityofwaupun.org or visit cityofwaupun.org/economic-development/page/pop-waupun.

