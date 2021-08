WAUPUN — The city of Waupun’s Business Improvement District seeks entrepreneurs who want to grow their business while also influencing downtown retail growth.

The 2021 Pop-Up Waupun Program is an initiative for small business owners to occupy a storefront for a four-month period using grant money supplied by the BID. For more information, visit cityofwaupun.org or contact Sarah Van Buren at 345-1656 or email sarah@cityofwaupun.org. Applications are due by noon today.