 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pop-Up Waupun shop to open
0 comments

Pop-Up Waupun shop to open

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Pop-Up Waupun shop to open

WAUPUN — The city of Waupun’s Business Improvement District has selected ThatMom Creations for the Pop-Up Waupun Program for the 2020 Holiday Season. ThatMom Creations is targeted to open Thursday at 427 E. Main St. through the end of February 2021. The shop customizes everything from T-shirts to home décor.

The 2020 Pop-Up Waupun Program is an initiative for small business owners to occupy a storefront for a four-month period using grant money supplied by the BID. The ultimate goal of the program is to have the selected pop-up eventually become a permanent shop, whether they stay in their current storefront or find another.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News