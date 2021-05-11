Poppy Day donations support vet programs

WAUPUN — The Waupun Legion Auxiliary will host Poppy Day from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, May 14 and from 8 a.m. to noon May 15 at local businesses. All donations received on Poppy Day go to help veterans and veteran programs. The poppy represents the hope of every American that none of our soldiers have died in vain and that we remember and treasure the freedoms that they fought for and enjoy today.