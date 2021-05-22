 Skip to main content
Poppy Day is Friday
Poppy Day is Friday

The Columbus Lange-Ostrander-Hurd American Legion Auxiliary Unit 62 will observe Poppy Day in honor of veterans from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday at Kwik Trip and Pick 'n Save in Columbus.

The poppy is a nationally-recognized symbol of sacrifice worn by Americans since World War I to honor those who served and died for our country in all wars. It reminds Americans of the sacrifices made by our veterans while protecting our freedoms. Donations are accepted with all proceeds supporting various veteran programs.

