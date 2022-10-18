 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

POPPY PRINCESS ASSIST WITH BUDDY POPPY CAMPAIGN

  • 0
POPPY PRINCESS ASSIST WITH BUDDY POPPY CAMPAIGN

Emmie Landheer, Poppy Princess for Waupun’s Bentley-Hull VFW, assists in the Buddy Poppy Campaign with Vietnam veteran Wayne Buteyn on Oct. 15 at Piggly Wiggly. Funds raised from this poppy distribution provide financial assistance for disabled and in-need veterans, their dependents and orphans of veterans.

 LARRY DUER

Related to this story

Most Popular

PETS OF WEEK: Troy and Preston

PETS OF WEEK: Troy and Preston

Troy is a 2-year-old small mixed breed that was brought to the shelter as a stray. Troy is a kind-hearted boy. He adores being near people and…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News