Wisconsin River Meats, N5340 Highway HH, Mauston, will host Wisconsin River Porkfest from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 7 with music by Bree Morgan, a farmers' market, arts and crafts, in-store specials and food. Pig roast dinner is $9, pig roast pork sandwiches, $4 and brats for $3.