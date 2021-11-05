Portage Area Caring Tree accepting applications

The Portage Area Caring Tree is accepting applications from families in need this holiday season. The form is available at https://files.constantcontact.com/2318dd7b001/bc689a4c-db62-4937-b3b1-ded4794d8059.pdf and must be returned by Nov. 25 to Vickie Greenwold, The Portage Area Caring Tree, PO Box 384, Portage, WI 53901. All information remains confidential.

The Caring Tree tags will be placed in Portage bank locations as soon as they are received. Those who want to help can pick up the tags and shop for the items listed on the tags.