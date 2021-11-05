 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Portage Area Caring Tree accepting applications
0 Comments

Portage Area Caring Tree accepting applications

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Portage Area Caring Tree is accepting applications from families in need this holiday season. The form is available at https://files.constantcontact.com/2318dd7b001/bc689a4c-db62-4937-b3b1-ded4794d8059.pdf and must be returned by Nov. 25 to Vickie Greenwold, The Portage Area Caring Tree, PO Box 384, Portage, WI 53901. All information remains confidential.

The Caring Tree tags will be placed in Portage bank locations as soon as they are received. Those who want to help can pick up the tags and shop for the items listed on the tags.

For more information, call 608-617-6112.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News