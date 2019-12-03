Portage author, Jeff Nania, will discuss his newest book, “Spider Lake” at 7:30 p.m. Friday at The Village Booksmith, 526 Oak St., Baraboo. This is the sequel to “Figure Eight” and part of the Northern Lakes Mysteries series.
He was born and raised in Wisconsin and his first career was in law enforcement serving in many roles. The lifelong outdoorsman led him to a new career, founding and leading the Wisconsin Waterfowl Association Wetland Restoration Field Team, restoring hundreds of wetlands across the state. He was named by Outdoor Life Magazine as one of the nation’s 25 most influential conservationists, was Wisconsin Wildlife Federation’s Conservationist of the Year, and has received the National Wetlands Award, Leopold Restoration Award, and Wisconsin Outdoor News Lifetime Achievement Award.
He co-founded one of the first environmentally-focused charter schools. He is semi-retired and writes for Wisconsin Outdoor News and other publications.
Nania draws upon careers in both law enforcement and conservation to weave together stories that keep readers wondering who is on the right side of the law in the northern Wisconsin town of Musky Falls. A standing-room only crowd greeted the introduction of his first novel in March.
For more information, visit villagebooksmith.com.
