Portage Aviation Family Breakfast is Sunday

Portage EAA chapter 371 will host its annual Portage Aviation Family Breakfast from 7 a.m. to noon Sunday at the Portage Municipal Airport, 1011 Silver Lake Drive.
The pancake breakfast is $8 for adults and $5 for kids. View aircraft and enroll in free EAA sponsored programs to fly an airplane; Young Eagles, 8-18-years-old; Flying Start, adult; and AeroEducate, K12 online curriculum; examine an aircraft under construction; meet the Portage High School 2022 scholarship recipient or join a flying club.
A local auto club will host a Car Show in the parking lot adjacent to the airport.
For more information about the Experimental Aircraft Association AirVenture 2022, July 25-31 in Oshkosh, visit eaa.org.