The Portage Center for the Arts will recognize members of the technical team, including Nathan Booth, Bev Choutka, Craig Radi and Nathan Russell, who have contributed to the cultural vibrancy of the greater Portage area.
The sixth annual Autumn Arts Dinner begins at 5 p.m. Sept. 25 with a cash bar followed by a Diamonds & Denim themed smoked dinner at 6 p.m., followed by introduction of the honorees at Knights of Columbus Hall, 918 Silver Lake Dr., Portage.
Reservations are required and tickets are $50, available at PCA, 301 E. Cook St., by phone at 608-742-5655, or at portagecenterforthearts.com. Limited seating is available and must be reserved by Sept. 20.
Johnny B’s is catering the meal of wood-fired brisket and chicken served with sauces and slider buns, cowboy baked beans, Southwest hashbrowns, coleslaw and mixed fruit. An online pre-bid auction opens Monday. Highest bids at close of online auction will be starting bids at the live event auction.
Booth has a bachelor of fine arts in theatrical production from University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee’s Peck School of the Arts. He has designed sets and lighting for PCA’s Zona Gale Young People’s Theatre, Portage Area Community Theatre and the Portage High School Musical Theatre Program, and serves as PCA’s resident lighting expert.
Choutka has lived in Portage for many years and is actively involved with theater programs and entertainment venues in Portage, Baraboo and Wisconsin Dells. She has worked in a variety of capacities at PCA, including office, maintenance, ZGYPT committee member and production team, stage manager, house manager and sound/light booth operator. She most often operates the booth during PCA’s Performing Arts Concert series.
Radi came to Portage from the Madison area and has been a professional musician for more than 40 years and an audio engineer for the last 25 years. He serves on the Performing Arts Committee, the ZGYPT production team, troubleshooting equipment repair and updates, and operating the booth during program and rental events.
Russell is a musician, educator and audio engineer, having earned his bachelor’s degree in music at UW-Oshkosh. He worked as an audio engineer at Woodland Studios in Nashville, performed and toured nationally with various bands and owns and operates his own music teaching studio, Portage Soundworks, while also performing with the Clauson Family Music Show in Coloma. He is also involved with Portage area school music and music theater programs, and has worked on ZGYPT productions. He piloted a Student Recital Program at PCA and can be found working the sound booth at PCA events.
There will be an auction of locally donated items, ranging from art classes, to theater tickets, gift certificates and food baskets. Proceeds from the auction help sustain PCA’s performing, visual and arts education programs.
