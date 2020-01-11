Portage declares snow emergency

The city of Portage is declaring a snow emergency from 2 a.m. for Sunday, parking will be prohibited on all snow routes; at 4 a.m. parking will be prohibited on all other streets except for the Central Business District.

On Monday, from midnight to 7 a.m., the parking in the Central Business District will be prohibited. The city will remove snow from the downtown during this time.

Vehicles not complying with these parking regulations are subject to a $50 fine and the vehicle may be towed with the owner responsible for any charges. For more information, call the “Snow Emergency Hotline” at 742-2176 ext. 335.