Portage declares snow emergency

The city of Portage has declared a snow emergency starting Thursday. Beginning at 2 p.m. parking will be prohibited on all snow routes and at 5 p.m. parking will be prohibited on all streets except for the Central Business District. From midnight to 6 a.m. on Friday parking in the CBD will also be prohibited.
Vehicles not in compliance with these parking regulations are subject to a fine of $50 and may be towed with the owner responsible for any associated charges. For more information, call the “Snow Emergency Hotline” at 742-2176 ext. 335.