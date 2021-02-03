 Skip to main content
Portage declares snow emergency
The city of Portage has declared a snow emergency starting Thursday. Beginning at 2 p.m. parking will be prohibited on all snow routes and at 5 p.m. parking will be prohibited on all streets except for the Central Business District. From midnight to 6 a.m. on Friday parking in the CBD will also be prohibited.

Vehicles not in compliance with these parking regulations are subject to a fine of $50 and may be towed with the owner responsible for any associated charges. For more information, call the “Snow Emergency Hotline” at 742-2176 ext. 335.

