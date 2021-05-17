 Skip to main content
Portage Elks awards scholarships
Portage Elks Lodge 675 awarded three $1,000 technical school scholarships to Julia Rieckmann of Pardeeville, Abigail Adams of Columbus, and Brandon Simons of Portage. The scholarships are funded by the annual golf outing scheduled for July 10.

The Elks National Foundation awarded $1,000 scholarships to Rieckmann, Adams, Leo McEvilly of Portage, Trevor Gray of Westfield and Rhianna Schoeneberg of Rio. Jasmine Downey of Portage received a $500 technical scholarship from the Wisconsin Elks Association. These scholarships are a competitive application process and were all submitted through the Portage Lodge.

The scholarships were awarded May 4-14.

