Portage fall clean-up planned

The city of Portage will collect residential refuse, from city residents only, consisting of large/bulky items from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 1 at the municipal garage, 616 Washington St. No waste from businesses, non-profits or commercial enterprises will be accepted.

Cash or check payable to the city of Portage will be collected for each item at drop-off as follows: couch, $8; loveseat, $5; sectional or reclining couch, $15; chair or dresser, $4; mattress or box spring, $3; microwave, $3; porcelain sink, $3; commode, $3; computer monitor, $10; Freon appliances like air conditioner , dehumidifiers, refrigerators and freezer, $10; non-Freon items like a grill, lawnmower or stove, $5; copy machine, $20; television 20-inch or larger, $15; television 19-inch or smaller, $10; vacuum/VCR/receiver/radios, $1; fluorescent bulbs residential only bundled, $1 each, no ballasts accepted; desktop computer CPU, laptop computer, desktop printer, no charge; demolition material truckload-long bed, $50; demolition material truckload-short bed, $30.

Items that will not be accepted include tires of any kind, clothing, stuffed animals, garbage materials, yard waste, medical waste, explosives, hazardous waste, liquid paint, solvents, thinners, pesticides, herbicides, shingles and batteries.