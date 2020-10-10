 Skip to main content
Portage FFA Alumni host annual chicken barbecue
The Portage FFA Alumni will host its annual chicken barbecue from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18 at Portage High School, near the auto shop, 301 E. Collins St.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the barbecue will be a drive-thru event. Cost is $12 for a half-chicken plus sides and $10 for a quarter-chicken plus sides. Meals cannot be eaten on the school grounds.

Proceeds are used by Alumni members to provide scholarships to area FFA members.

For more information, contact Portage FFA advisors Josh Capodarco at capodarcoj@portage.k12.wi.us, Cassie Grassnickle at grassnicklec@portage.k12.wi.us, or Brenna Bays at baysb@portage.k12.wi.us.

