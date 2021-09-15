Portage FFA Alumni host chicken barbecue

The Portage FFA Alumni will host its annual chicken barbecue from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3 at the Portage High School Commons, 301 E. Collins.

Meals offered for in-person dining within the high school or for drive-up orders at $12 for a half-chicken plus sides and $10 for a quarter-chicken plus sides. For advance orders, email Josh Capodarco at capodarcoj@portage.k12.wi.us.

Meals served for in-person customers on a first-come, first-serve basis until sold out.

Proceeds are used to provide scholarships to area FFA members in pursuit of two- or four-year degrees.

For more information, email Portage FFA advisors Josh Capodarco at capodarcoj@portage.k12.wi.us or Brenna Bays at baysb@portage.k12.wi.us.