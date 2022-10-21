 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Portage FFA attend fall leadership workshop

Portage FFA attend fall leadership workshop

On Sept. 28, 23 members of the Portage FFA Chapter attended the Fall Leadership Workshop at the Waupun Area Junior/Senior High School.

On Sept. 28, 23 members of the Portage FFA Chapter attended the Fall Leadership Workshop at the Waupun Area Junior/Senior High School.

The workshop is designed to prepare local FFA chapter officers and members for leadership roles in their school district for the upcoming year and more. It also informs each chapter of the new programs available to all FFA members and allows the officers to exchange ideas with other FFA chapters in their area.

Participants included Maya Schroeder, Meredith Shanks, Isabelle McReath, Arrick Peplinski, Alex Zheng, Annelise Bredemann, Gwen Staveness, Roselyn Cayetano, Amiyha Muente, Courtney Hernkind, Katherine Hansen, Valeria Paulino, Zoey VanderWaal, Sadie Marso, Jazmin Goold, Ashlynn Clark, Josie Roberts, Sawyer Stegmann, Adam Hein, Addison Stilwell, Maelie Baerwolf, Aidyn Peterson, Aman Kahn.

