Portage FFA attends FFA FIRE Conference

Eleven members of the Portage FFA Chapter attended the Wisconsin Association of FFA FIRE Conference on Oct. 15 at the Fox Valley Technical College Campus in Appleton.

Eleven members of the Portage FFA Chapter attended the Wisconsin Association of FFA FIRE Conference on Oct. 15 at the Fox Valley Technical College Campus in Appleton. FIRE stands for “Foundations in Reaching Excellence” and the conference helps young FFA members discover opportunities in the FFA organization and gain valuable leadership skills.

Students learn about communication skills, social skills, goal setting, FFA awards and programs, and opportunities in agriculture along with developing leadership skills to help them be effective members in their local chapters.

Participants include Jaydee Beste-Wilcox, Zoey VanderWaal, Jazmin Goold, Alex Zhan, Aman Khan, Roselyn Cayetano, Sadie Marso, Valeria Paulino, Arrick Peplinski, Josephine Sadogierski, and Gwen Staveness.

