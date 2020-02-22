Portage FFA competes in leadership events

FFA competes in leadership competitions

Marina Peterson, Kyla Hopper, Ashley Grabowski, Calli Tennyson, Brock Ashley, Mara Krejchik, Calli Tennyson, Isabelle McReath and Maya Schroeder of the Portage High School FFA chapter competed against more than 70 contestants from area districts on Feb. 11.

Peterson advanced to the Sectional Competition in Discussion Meet and Krejchik advanced in Prepared Speech.

Portage FFA hosted the Leadership Development Competitions with students from seven districts including Portage, Pardeeville, Adams-Friendship, Poynette, Rio, Westfield, Montello, and Tri-County participating. Competitions include Employability Skills, Parliamentary Procedure, Quiz Bowl, Discussion Meet, Extemporaneous Speaking, Prepared Speech and Creed Speaking.

For more information, email Josh Capodarco at capodarcoJ@portage.k12.wi.us, Cassie Grassnickle at grassnicklec@portage.k12.wi.us or Brenna Bays baysb@portage.k12.wi.us.