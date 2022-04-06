 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Portage FFA competes in sectionals

  • 0
Portage FFA competes in sectionals

Portage FFA members, from left, Mara Krejchik, Sawyer Stegmann, Adam Hein, Addison Stilwell, Blake Brancel, Riley Paulsen and Emily Dahlke compete in the 2022 Section 6 Leadership Development Event on April 4.

 PORTAGE FFA/Contributed

Portage FFA Chapter members, Mara Krejchik, Blake Brancel, Adam Hein, Riley Paulsen, Sawyer Stegmann and Addison Stilwell competed in the 2022 Section 6 Leadership Development Event held April 4 at Adams-Friendship High School.

Krejchik placed first in Prepared Speech and will advance to the State Competition held in June at the Wisconsin FFA State Convention. The Middle School Quizbowl Team of Paulsen, Brancel, Stilwell, Stegmann and Hein, placed third in the competitive Quizbowl Competition.

The National FFA Organization is dedicated to organizing experiences that will meet the future needs of students while accomplishing the current purposes of agricultural education. The primary goal of career development events is to develop individual responsibilities, foster teamwork and promote communication while recognizing the value of ethical competition and individual achievement.

For more information, contact the Portage FFA advisors, Josh Capodarco at capodarcoj@portage.k12.wi.us and Brenna Babcock at babcockb@portage.k12.wi.us.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Knowledge contest winners named

Knowledge contest winners named

The Beaver Dam Knights of Columbus hosted a Knowledge Contest March 10-11 in math and spelling for grades 5-8 at St Katharine Drexel School in…

Museum holds talk on Powder Plant

Museum holds talk on Powder Plant

The Badger History Group will present a talk on the impact of the Powder Plant on the communities in and around Sauk County by Paul Wolter, ex…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News