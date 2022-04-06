Portage FFA competes in sectionals

Portage FFA Chapter members, Mara Krejchik, Blake Brancel, Adam Hein, Riley Paulsen, Sawyer Stegmann and Addison Stilwell competed in the 2022 Section 6 Leadership Development Event held April 4 at Adams-Friendship High School.

Krejchik placed first in Prepared Speech and will advance to the State Competition held in June at the Wisconsin FFA State Convention. The Middle School Quizbowl Team of Paulsen, Brancel, Stilwell, Stegmann and Hein, placed third in the competitive Quizbowl Competition.

The National FFA Organization is dedicated to organizing experiences that will meet the future needs of students while accomplishing the current purposes of agricultural education. The primary goal of career development events is to develop individual responsibilities, foster teamwork and promote communication while recognizing the value of ethical competition and individual achievement.

For more information, contact the Portage FFA advisors, Josh Capodarco at capodarcoj@portage.k12.wi.us and Brenna Babcock at babcockb@portage.k12.wi.us.