Portage FFA earns awards at convention

The Portage FFA Chapter attended the 92nd Wisconsin FFA Convention held July 5-8 at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison.
Olivia Peterson, one of 50 musicians from across the state, was named a member of the State FFA Chorus, performed at the convention. The State FFA Chorus also represented the Wisconsin Association of FFA at the Wisconsin State Fair in West Allis.
Riley Paulsen placed third in the Junior High Essay Contest. Her essay, titled “Unstoppable Bison,” explained how she connected lessons learned working with bison at her family farm to successes she has found and hopes to achieve in FFA.
Meredith Shanks received the first Gold and was recognized for winning Division 1 in the Animal Systems Category of the Agriscience Fair, which recognizes middle and high school students who are studying the application of scientific principles and emerging technologies in agricultural enterprises. Shanks will compete at the National FFA Convention & Expo.
Abigail Marvin and Jacquelyn Seiler also participated in the Plant Science Division and received second Gold.
Brock Ashley and Calli Tennyson were awarded State FFA Degrees. Kyla Hopper and Marina Peterson received their State FFA Degrees in 2020 and were announced as recipients of the American FFA Degree. They will receive their degrees at the National FFA Convention & Expo in October in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Ashley was the 2021 Winner in Fiber and/or Oil Crop Production Proficiency. He began his Supervised Agricultural Experience working at Gumz Farms in Endeavor, as part of the summer weeding crew for the farm’s mint fields. Since then, his roles on the farm have expanded to include planting, tilling, and distilling mint. His responsibilities include operating equipment, conducting preventative maintenance, and handling the filtration of mint oil. He also was State Runner-Up in the Diversified Crop Production Proficiency Award and received the Three-Star Leader Award. His Fiber and/or Oil Crop Production Proficiency Award was submitted to the National Level where he received a Silver Rating.
The chapter received the P.R.I.D.E. award for increasing membership by 10 members in the 2020-2021 school year. A National Chapter Award, showcasing events and activities hosted throughout the year was submitted and a Gold Level rating was received. The application was submitted to Nationals, where a Two-Star Rating, out of Three-Stars was received.