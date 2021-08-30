Portage FFA earns awards at convention

The Portage FFA Chapter attended the 92nd Wisconsin FFA Convention held July 5-8 at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison.

Olivia Peterson, one of 50 musicians from across the state, was named a member of the State FFA Chorus, performed at the convention. The State FFA Chorus also represented the Wisconsin Association of FFA at the Wisconsin State Fair in West Allis.

Riley Paulsen placed third in the Junior High Essay Contest. Her essay, titled “Unstoppable Bison,” explained how she connected lessons learned working with bison at her family farm to successes she has found and hopes to achieve in FFA.

Meredith Shanks received the first Gold and was recognized for winning Division 1 in the Animal Systems Category of the Agriscience Fair, which recognizes middle and high school students who are studying the application of scientific principles and emerging technologies in agricultural enterprises. Shanks will compete at the National FFA Convention & Expo.

Abigail Marvin and Jacquelyn Seiler also participated in the Plant Science Division and received second Gold.