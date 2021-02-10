Portage FFA fruit sale on now

The Portage FFA’s annual fruit sale to raise funds for FFA members to participate in regional, state and national conferences is on now. Due to COVID-19, the virtual order form can be found at https://forms.gle/3i1fbgpfUYDr1JF66 .

Orders are due online by Feb. 18. All orders will be delivered to Portage High School, 301 E. Collins St., on March 24 with pick up available any time after 1 p.m. For pick up, drive behind the high school to the auto shop doors and FFA members will load orders. Checks or cash are due at the time of pick-up. Checks should be made out to Portage Community Schools.