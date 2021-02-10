Portage FFA fruit sale on now

The Portage FFA’s annual fruit sale to raise funds for FFA members to participate in regional, state and national conferences is on now. Due to COVID-19, the virtual order form can be found at https://forms.gle/3i1fbgpfUYDr1JF66.
Portage FFA is partnering with Alsum Produce, a local farm and produce distributor, to provide the fruit. Fruit offerings include fresh oranges, apples, grapefruit, pineapple; vegetables include onions, potatoes and sweet potatoes; also offered, summer sausage, beef sticks and cheese.
Costs: 88 navel oranges, $35; 48 grapefruit, $40; 25 red delicious apples, $15; 25 Braeburn apples, $15; 9 jumbo honey crisp apples, $20; 1 golden pineapple, $5; FFA Mix, 20 oranges, 20 apples-red, golden, granny, Braeburn, $28; 10 pounds Wisconsin yellow onion bag, $8; 20 pounds baker russet potato, $10; 10 pounds sweet potato, $13; 1-1.25 pound plain summer sausage and 1 pound block Colby, $25; 12-ounces garlic beef sticks, $10; 12-ounces mild beef sticks, $10.
Orders are due online by Feb. 18. All orders will be delivered to Portage High School, 301 E. Collins St., on March 24 with pick up available any time after 1 p.m. For pick up, drive behind the high school to the auto shop doors and FFA members will load orders. Checks or cash are due at the time of pick-up. Checks should be made out to Portage Community Schools.
For more information, contact Portage FFA advisors Josh Capodarco at capodarcoj@portage.k12.wi.us, Cassie Grassnickle at grassnicklec@portage.k12.wi.us, Brenna Bays at baysb@portage.k12.wi.us.