Portage FFA members attend Career Development events

Portage FFA members attend Career Development events

Portage FFA members from front, left, Aidyn Peterson, Josie Roberts, Jackie Jamison, Laci Wilcox; back row, Clayton Gessner, Sawyer Stegmann, Adam Hein, Maya Schroeder, attend Regional Career Development Events on March 24.

 PORTAGE FFA/Contributed

Aidyn Peterson, Sawyer Stegmann, Adam Hein, Clayton Gessner, Jackie Jamison, Josie Roberts, Laci Wilcox and Maya Schroeder of the Portage FFA Chapter competed in the 2022 Regional Career Development Events hosted by University of Wisconsin-Platteville on March 24.

Peterson, Stegeman, Hein and Gessner competed on the Wildlife Management Team, earning 16th place at the event, while Jamison, Roberts, Wilcox and Schroeder competed on the Poultry Evaluation team, earning sixth place.

The primary goal of career and development events is to develop individual college and career readiness skills through personal growth and premier leadership. Individuals will be challenged to develop critical thinking skills and effective decision-making skills, foster teamwork, and promote communication while recognizing the value of ethical competition and individual achievement.

For more information, contact the Portage FFA advisors, Josh Capodarco at capodarcoj@portage.k12.wi.us and Brenna Babcock at babcockb@portage.k12.wi.us.

