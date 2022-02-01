 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Portage FFA members compete in leadership events

Portage FFA members participating in the District 17 Leadership Development event Jan. 31, from front, left, Laci Wilcox, Jacquelyn Jamison, Riley Paulsen, Josie Roberts, Abigail Marvin & Meredith Shanks; back row, Adam Hein, Sawyer Stegmann, Ava Bretsch, Blake Brancel, Addison Stilwell, Mara Krejchik.

 JOSHUA CAPODARCO/Contributed

Mara Krejchik, Isabelle McReath, Maya Schroeder, Laci Wilcox, Meredith Shanks, Abigail Marvin, Blake Brancel, Ava Brestch, Adam Hein, Jacquelyn Jamison, Riley Paulsen, Josie Roberts, Sawyer Stegmann, and Addison Stillwell of the Portage FFA Chapter competed in the 2022 District 17 Leadership Development event Jan. 31, hosted by Rio FFA.

Krejchik placed first in Prepared Speech and advanced to the Sectional Competition. The Middle School Quizbowl Team 1 of Paulsen, Brancel, Stillwell, Stegmann and Hein, placed first in the Quizbowl Competition and will advance to the Sectional competition on April 4 in Adams-Friendship.

Students from seven districts, Pardeville, Adams-Friendship, Poynette, Rio, Westfield, Montello, and Tri-County, participated with Portage in events like Employment Skills, Parliamentary Procedure, Quiz Bowl, Discussion Meet, Extemporaneous Public Speaking, Prepared Public Speaking and Creed Speaking.

For more information, contact Portage FFA advisors Josh Capodarco at capodarcoj@portage.k12.wi.us and Brenna Babcock at babcockb@portage.k12.wi.us.

