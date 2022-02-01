Portage FFA members compete in leadership events

Mara Krejchik, Isabelle McReath, Maya Schroeder, Laci Wilcox, Meredith Shanks, Abigail Marvin, Blake Brancel, Ava Brestch, Adam Hein, Jacquelyn Jamison, Riley Paulsen, Josie Roberts, Sawyer Stegmann, and Addison Stillwell of the Portage FFA Chapter competed in the 2022 District 17 Leadership Development event Jan. 31, hosted by Rio FFA.

Krejchik placed first in Prepared Speech and advanced to the Sectional Competition. The Middle School Quizbowl Team 1 of Paulsen, Brancel, Stillwell, Stegmann and Hein, placed first in the Quizbowl Competition and will advance to the Sectional competition on April 4 in Adams-Friendship.