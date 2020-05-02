Portage FFA members earn FFA state degrees

Marina Peterson and Kyla Hopper of the Portage FFA chapter each earned an FFA State Degree. The State FFA Degree is the highest degree that an FFA member can earn on the state level. To earn this degree, a member has to have earned both their Greenhand and Chapter Degrees. In order to qualify for these honors, both Peterson and Hopper completed at least 360 hour of Agriculture Education, at least 24 months of FFA membership, invested more than $1,500 in an Agriculture related career activity and completed more than 25 hours of community service.