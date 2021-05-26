Portage FFA members honored at local banquet

On May 1, the Portage FFA Chapter held its annual Awards Banquet at Portage High School welcoming more than 70 chapter members, parents, alumni, and sponsor.
The program recognized the accomplishments and achievements over the past year and awards were presented to the Leadership Development Event participants who competed in March in a public speaking contests. Additionally, awards were presented to the Career Development Event participants who competed in agriculture evaluation contests in Dairy Cattle, Wildlife, Veterinary Science, Agronomy, Poultry, and Livestock.
The Fruit Sale Seller awards were presented to all sellers with Justice Rewey named the Top High School Seller and Courtney Hernkind the Top Middle School Seller.
Ten sixth-graders received the Future FFA Star Award, and 27 seventh- and eighth-graders earned their Discovery FFA Degrees. Eighth-graders, Grayson Hopper, Abigail Marvin, Spenser Peterson, Jacquelyn Seiler, Meredith Shanks, received the Middle School All-Star award for earning their Discovery FFA Degree as seventh-graders.
Maya Schroeder received the Greenhand FFA Degree while Mara Krejchik, Isabelle McReath, Olivia Peterson, and Laci Wilcox received their Chapter FFA Degrees. Brock Ashley and Calli Tennyson were will receive their State FFA Degrees at the Wisconsin State FFA Convention held in July while Kyla Hopper and Marina Peterson received their American FFA Degrees in October 2020, at the National FFA Convention and Expo.
Brock Ashley was named a State Star in Agricultural Placement Finalist along with a State Proficiency Finalist in the areas of Fiber and Oil Crop Production and Diversified Crop Production. Other members recognized for their participation at the State Level were Blake Brancel and Riley Paulsen for submitting essays for the Middle School Essay Contest and Jacquelyn Jamison, Abigail Marvin, and Meredith Shanks for their work on their Agriscience Fair Projects.
Community members sponsored and awarded 13 FFA jackets.
Two community members were awarded honorary membership awards, the Daentl family for their ongoing support and Craig’s Popcorn Corner was awarded the Blue and Gold award for its commitment to the chapter by assisting with fundraising events.
For more information, contact advisors Josh Capodarco at capodarcoj@portage.k12.wi.us; Cassie Grassnickle at grassnicklec@portage.k12.wi.us; or Brenna Bays at baysb@portage.k12.wi.us.