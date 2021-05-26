Portage FFA members honored at local banquet

On May 1, the Portage FFA Chapter held its annual Awards Banquet at Portage High School welcoming more than 70 chapter members, parents, alumni, and sponsor.

The program recognized the accomplishments and achievements over the past year and awards were presented to the Leadership Development Event participants who competed in March in a public speaking contests. Additionally, awards were presented to the Career Development Event participants who competed in agriculture evaluation contests in Dairy Cattle, Wildlife, Veterinary Science, Agronomy, Poultry, and Livestock.

The Fruit Sale Seller awards were presented to all sellers with Justice Rewey named the Top High School Seller and Courtney Hernkind the Top Middle School Seller.

Ten sixth-graders received the Future FFA Star Award, and 27 seventh- and eighth-graders earned their Discovery FFA Degrees. Eighth-graders, Grayson Hopper, Abigail Marvin, Spenser Peterson, Jacquelyn Seiler, Meredith Shanks, received the Middle School All-Star award for earning their Discovery FFA Degree as seventh-graders.