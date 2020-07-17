Portage FFA partners with Alsum Farms to provide produce boxes to community

On Tuesday, July 21, Portage FFA will partner with Alsum Farms to provide 450 produce boxes to community members. Produce boxes will contain potatoes, onions, apples and pears and up to two boxes per family will be provided free of charge to any interested community member. Portage FFA will distribute from 3-6 p.m. and will be delivered to the cars as they enter the circle drive directly in front of the main entrance at Portage High School, 301 E. Collins St., Portage.