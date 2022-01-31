 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Portage Fire Department promotes four members

Portage Fire Department promotes four members

The Portage Fire Department promotes four, from left, Capt. Melissa Pohl, Capt. Matthew Gavinski, Lt. Nick Bredemann, Lt. Charles Coppernoll on Jan. 28.

On Jan. 28, the Portage Fire Department celebrated their achievements during the promotion of four members of their department. These members have been committed to the department and the fire service for many years.

Melissa Pohl started with the PFD on June 22, 2005. She was promoted to the rank of lieutenant in 2015. She has been promoted to Paid-On-Call fire captain.

Matt Gavinski started with the PFD on March 20, 2015. He was promoted to the rank of lieutenant in 2018. He has been promoted to Paid-On-Call fire captain.

Nicholas Bredemann started with the PFD on Dec. 23, 2014. He has been promoted to Paid-On-Call fire lieutenant.

Charles Coppernoll is serving for his second time, rejoining the PFD on Dec. 19, 2018. He has been promoted to Paid-On-Call fire lieutenant.

