Portage Fire Department recognizes its team

The Portage Fire Department awards members of the agency for their exceptional effort, commitment, and outstanding service to the department and community annually. This year’s awards for Officer of the Year, Firefighter of the Year, an Exceptional Duty and Response Commendation were made on Dec. 10.

Captain Mark Bublitz was presented the 2022 “Officer of the Year” award.

This award may be given to a single recipient who exemplified the standards of excellence and service to the community subscribed to by the fire department. This individual recipient must exhibit an extraordinary commitment to leading their department and has earned the trust and respect of their subordinates and peers. This can be evidenced by outstanding actions on the fire ground or at other functions within their community during the year.

Firefighter Cody Kamrowski was chosen for the 2022 “Firefighter of the Year” award.

This award may be given to a single recipient who has best exemplified the standards of excellence and service to the community subscribed to by the department. This individual must be a team player who supports others' efforts to achieve the goals of the department, supports the department by embracing its policy and procedures, and by engaging in constructive criticism that will lead to improvements in the service.

Deputy Chief Terry Kibby was chosen for the “Exceptional Duty” award.

This award is given to a member of the department for a highly credible accomplishment bringing public acclaim to the department as a result of devotion to duty or service to the public. This individual is an exceptional officer, leader, and role model for the members of the department. He spends countless hours mentoring our youngest members showing them the proper techniques used in the fire service, but more importantly how to appropriately serve our customers. He understands and teaches using our policies, procedures and by-laws. His outgoing and positive approach to public service, our members and citizens is above and beyond.

Chief Troy Haase and engineer Josh Meyer were chosen for a “Unit Citation" award.

This award is granted to two or more firefighters who make up a company or team, who perform a credible act in the line of duty which is commendable in nature, and displays admirable initiative and accomplishment.

On Jan. 6 at 12:41 a.m., the members of the PFD assisted the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office with locating and making a difficult rescue of a male patient that was lost in the woods for more than eight hours in extremely cold conditions. The patient was in critical condition and Med Flight transferred him from the scene.

The "Response Commendation" award is awarded to a member of the department who performed service to the department in a highly commendable manner and who responded to 40% or more of the calls. The Portage Fire Department relies heavily on the members of the department to respond at all times of the day to emergency calls. Our members are expected to be on call 24/7, leave their job at a moment’s notice, miss family dinners and rush to the scene of an emergency. They place themselves in harm's way for the sake of quite often, a complete stranger's life and property.

For these reasons, the following are recognized for the 2022 “Response Commendation" award” from Dec. 1, 2021 through Nov. 30.

Melissa Pohl: 188 of 456 or 41%

Ryan Armson: 207 of 456 or 45%

Joshua Meyer: 209 of 456 or 46%

Terry Kibby: 220 of 456 or 48%

Mark Bublitz: 234 of 456 or 51%

Adam Hill: started April 22 and responded to 158 of 294 or 54%

Cody Kamrowski: 253 of 456 or 55%

Matthew Gavinski: 265 of 456 or 58%

Matthew Asch: 280 of 456 or 61%

Troy Haase: 336 of 456 or 74%

Austin Smothers: 338 of 456 or 74%

338 of 456 or 74% Brian Bonovetz: 421 of 456 or 92%

The “Top Response” award was presented to Lt. Brian Bonovetz and Austin Smothers for service from Dec. 1, 2021 through Nov. 30.

This award is given to a member of the department who performed service to the department in a highly commendable manner and who responded to the most calls throughout the year. It was awarded to one full-time member and one paid-on-call member.