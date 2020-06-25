Portage fireworks set for Saturday
Portage fireworks set for Saturday

The Portage Festival Food Fireworks Celebration will be held at 9:30 p.m. Saturday at a new location on the city’s north side located off Gunderson Drive to launch the display. Viewers are encouraged to watch the show from their vehicles at the parking lot areas of Festival Foods, 2915 New Pinery Road, and the neighboring businesses and side streets.

Fireworks will be launched every 15 minutes to assist viewers with finding an optimal viewing area beginning at 8:45 p.m. The show will begin at 9:30 p.m. Social distancing is encouraged.

For more information, visit portagewi.com or call the Portage Area Chamber of Commerce at 608-742-6242.

