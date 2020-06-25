Portage fireworks set for Saturday

Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

The Portage Festival Food Fireworks Celebration will be held at 9:30 p.m. Saturday at a new location on the city’s north side located off Gunderson Drive to launch the display. Viewers are encouraged to watch the show from their vehicles at the parking lot areas of Festival Foods, 2915 New Pinery Road, and the neighboring businesses and side streets.