Fearing’s Audio Video Security through REACH-A-Child will donate seven “REACH BAGs” to the Portage Police Department and seven bags to the Portage Fire Department at around 1 p.m. Wednesday. The departments will each receive 200 additional children’s books for community engagement purposes.

A “REACH BAG” is a durable backpack filled with about 20 new children’s books, age 2-12, and 20 drawstring backpacks. First Responders across Wisconsin use books from a “REACH BAG” to comfort children they encounter in crisis situations. They engage the child by opening the “REACH BAG” and letting the child select a book that they read together. The books also serve to distract the child from the source of the trauma. The child keeps the book and a drawstring backpack.