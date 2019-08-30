Madison Malone, a 2012 Portage High School graduate, will be the featured musician at 10 p.m. Saturday on “30 Minute Music Hour with Andy Moore” on PBS.
Malone has been based in Los Angeles for the past three years. Prior to moving to California, she was nominated for 10 Madison Area Music Awards, winning five while majoring in social work and Spanish at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
