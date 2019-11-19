Thirteen Portage High School students competed in the 47th annual University of Wisconsin-Platteville Baraboo Sauk County High School Mathematics Contest on Nov. 5.
More than 800 students and about 65 teams from Illinois, Iowa and Wisconsin completed a timed individual and team math test with PHS scoring the highest in Division 2, bringing home first-place.
You have free articles remaining.
Alex Schlinkert, Nick Nadolski, Justin Rietman, Jeremy Saloun, and Jonathan Anderson were recognized individually as having five of the top scores overall.
Team members also included Nelson Lu, Chandler Breene, Rocco Augustine, Greta Shortreed, Jonathan Anderson, Jacob Goldthorpe, McKenna Przybyl, Madlin McEvilly and Aika Bush.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)