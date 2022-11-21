 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Portage holiday parade planned

  • 0

The Holiday Parade and Tree Lighting will begin at 6 p.m. Friday in Downtown Portage with the tree lighting to follow the parade at Commerce Plaza.

The parade route begins at Pauquette Park, it will proceed down Conant Street, turn right onto Wisconsin, then left onto Cook Street and continue onto Adams Street, where it will end.

To register a business or organization for a float or unit in the parade, send a message at facebook.com/events/portage-wisconsin/holiday-parade-and-tree-lighting/2849626581723916.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News