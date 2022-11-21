Portage holiday parade planned

The Holiday Parade and Tree Lighting will begin at 6 p.m. Friday in Downtown Portage with the tree lighting to follow the parade at Commerce Plaza.

The parade route begins at Pauquette Park, it will proceed down Conant Street, turn right onto Wisconsin, then left onto Cook Street and continue onto Adams Street, where it will end.

To register a business or organization for a float or unit in the parade, send a message at facebook.com/events/portage-wisconsin/holiday-parade-and-tree-lighting/2849626581723916.