The Portage Public Library will reopen on Monday. Hours of operation are: from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

Masks are required for everyone age 5 and older, practice social distancing and sanitizing protocols. If not feeling well, do not visit the library. The front door will be the only entrance open, the children’s front door will remain closed.