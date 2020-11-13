Portage library switches to curbside pickup only

The Portage Public Library, 253 W. Edgewater St., will switch to curbside pickup services only beginning Monday.
In order to provide access in a safe manner for patrons and staff, the following guidelines have been established:
- Patrons must provide library card information when placing pickup order.
- Requests for pickup can be placed the day of by telephone at 608-742-4959 ext. 0 or ext. 3 or schedule pickup for a different day.
- Masks and social distancing are required around the curbside pickup area.
- Any materials on the shelves at the library or waiting on the holds shelf can be requested. Staff can also place holds on items from other libraries.
- Items will be checked out to patron’s card before pick-up.
- Pickup for faxing, printing, or copies can be scheduled. To fax/copy, bring the materials to curbside pickup and staff will fax/copy them. For printing, visit portagelibrary.us and follow the instructions for the Wireless Printing then schedule curbside pickup. Patrons cannot enter the building.
- Requests for pickup can be made between 9 a.m. and 5:50 p.m., Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. and 1:50 p.m. on Saturday.
- Items will be placed outside on a labeled table in a bag with patron’s first name and last name initial. This table will be outside of the library entryway under the awning.
- Return all materials in the 24-hour book drop located in the back alley behind the library.
While the library building itself will be closed to the public WIFI access will still be open and can accessed from outside of the building. For example, park in one of the stalls in front of the building and connect to WIFI on a phone, or mobile device.
For more information, call 608-742-4959 or email info@portagelibrary.us.
