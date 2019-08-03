Portage Lions donate $500 to summer lunch program

The Portage Lions Club donated $500 to the Free Summer Lunch Program on Tuesday. The donation will ensure free lunches are available to all community children during the summer months. This is the sixth year that the program has provided a healthy, balanced meal to kids at various sites around the city, including the Portage Public Library. For more information, contact the Rev. David Hankins at 742-6006 or Dawn Foster at 742-4959. Pictured are, from front left, Caitlyn Richardson, Foster, Kristi Radant and Nancy Schaper; back row, Hankins and Emil Mravik.
