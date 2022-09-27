Portage native honored at alma mater

Margaret “Peg” Van Bree, retired president of Rhode Island Hospital, has received the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse 2021 Maurice O. Graff Distinguished Alumni Award, which recognizes outstanding achievement of alumni who have brought honor and distinction to the university, according to a Sept. 27 press release.

Van Bree, a 1982 UWL graduate who grew up in Portage, was recognized Sept. 17 and took part in a panel discussion.

Van Bree has taken her leadership throughout the country during her nearly 40-year career in health care. She shared her health expertise as chief executive officer, president and chief operating officer at academic hospitals in Minnesota, Virginia, Wisconsin, Texas and Rhode Island.

Van Bree’s record as a health care executive and her impact on her local communities has led to her being awarded the Graff Distinguished Alumni Award.