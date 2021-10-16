Portage offers winter vehicle storage option

The city of Portage offers indoor storage for campers, boats, or other vehicles at the Portage Fairgrounds each winter. Winter Vehicle Storage move-in dates are from 8-11 a.m. Oct. 22 and from 8-10 a.m. Oct. 23. No reservation needed, this is a first-come, first-served event. Move-out date is scheduled for the morning of April 9, 2022. There is no option for early move-out. For more information and pricing, visit portage.recdesk.com.