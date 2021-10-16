 Skip to main content
Portage offers winter vehicle storage option

The city of Portage offers indoor storage for campers, boats, or other vehicles at the Portage Fairgrounds each winter. Winter Vehicle Storage move-in dates are from 8-11 a.m. Oct. 22 and from 8-10 a.m. Oct. 23. No reservation needed, this is a first-come, first-served event. Move-out date is scheduled for the morning of April 9, 2022. There is no option for early move-out. For more information and pricing, visit portage.recdesk.com.

