Portage pantry extends hours

The Portage Food Pantry, 405 E. Howard St., serves residents in the Portage School District. In anticipation of an increase in need, patrons may now pickup food twice per month and hours are extended to included 11 a.m. to noon on Monday and Wednesday; 5-6 p.m. Thursday and 10 a.m. to noon the third Saturday of the month.
An ID for the person picking up food; self-declared income with guidelines of at or below 185% of federal poverty. Guidelines posted. Weekly income is an acceptable measure; and address is required. A proxy may pick up food with written permission from recipient.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!