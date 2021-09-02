Portage pantry tests new program offering

Twelve volunteers from the Portage Food Pantry participated in its first onsite food pantry at Riverwood Apartments along with Second Harvest Food Bank on Aug. 26.

Results of the “trial run” will be evaluated by the pantry board for possible expansion to other locations. Senior citizens are unable to handle the almost 50-pound box of dry goods provided by the pantry at its pick up window, due to COVID. This program could help alleviate that problem.