 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Portage pantry tests new program offering
0 Comments

Portage pantry tests new program offering

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Portage pantry tests new program offering

Pantry volunteers, Barb Chesney, left, and Karen Meierdirk, help bring the pantry food directly to the residents of Riverwood Apartment complex on Aug. 26.

 ANN HIGGINS/Contributed

Twelve volunteers from the Portage Food Pantry participated in its first onsite food pantry at Riverwood Apartments along with Second Harvest Food Bank on Aug. 26.

Results of the “trial run” will be evaluated by the pantry board for possible expansion to other locations. Senior citizens are unable to handle the almost 50-pound box of dry goods provided by the pantry at its pick up window, due to COVID. This program could help alleviate that problem.

Portage Food Pantry, 405 E. Howard St., Portage, is open to the public from 11 a.m. to noon Monday and Wednesday and 5-6 p.m. Thursday. For more information, call Anne Higgins at 608-742-3774.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News