The Portage Parks & Recreation Department will host its free Pumpkins in the Park event from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday at Collipp-Worden Park, 226 W Slifer St.
There will be games, activities, pumpkin carving for $3 per pumpkin, and musical entertainment by children’s entertainer, David Landau. Kids are encouraged to dress in Halloween costumes. Parents can pre-register online at portage.recdesk.com until Friday night, or at the event.
For more information, call 608-742-2178 ext. 11.
