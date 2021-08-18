Portage Police participates in Drive Sober campaign

The Portage Police Department participates in the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign from today through Labor Day, Sept. 6. This statewide law enforcement partnership aims to keep people safer on the roads by eliminating the risks of impaired driving.

While alcohol-impaired drivers remain a concern, a growing problem involves drug-impaired drivers - people whose ability to safely operate a motor vehicle is compromised by legal or illegal drugs including prescription and over-the-counter medications.

To help combat impaired driving, Wisconsin has officers who have specialized training to help combat impaired driving including 5,752 officers trained in Advanced Roadside Impaired Driving Enforcement to help detect and remove impaired drivers from the roadways; 347 highly trained Drug Recognition Experts; and 25 multi-jurisdictional high-visibility enforcement task forces operating throughout the year, across the state.

Citizens can help by using a designated driver or find a safe alternative way home; buckle up; download the free “Drive Sober” mobile app from the WisDot website, which includes a “find a ride” feature; calling 911 if you encounter a driver you suspect is impaired.