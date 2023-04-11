April programs offered Spring happenings





Remember to register for the second annual Peep Diorama Contest. Create a scene from your favorite book and be sure to use at least one Peep in the design. Pick up a cardboard box at the library, or use your own shoebox. Completed dioramas are due April 19.

Families with children in a Pre-K program are invited to sign up for Pre-K Friday at 10 a.m. on April 21. Author Amy Laundrie will be reading her book and providing costumes for the children to dress up in. Call the Children’s Department at 608-742-4959 ext. 177 to register.

Our Book Bag Subscription service starts in April. Don’t have time to browse the library shelves? Let our library staff pick your next read. Each month you’ll receive three books, selected just for you based on your reading preferences, plus a special mystery gift to keep. Your hand-picked bag of books will be ready for you to pick up on the third Monday of every month. When you’re finished with your fresh picks, return the books and the bag to the library. Register for your subscription by filling out a reading preference survey on the library website or at the library.

Still working on your taxes? Tax forms and instruction booklets are available at the library. Tax forms can be printed at the library free of charge.

Come and check out the revamped Teen Area and browse the graphic novel titles recently reunited with the Young Adult collection. Hang out with friends or read a good book while relaxing on the new furniture and enjoying the refreshed space.

Make the upgrade to Libby. In April, the OverDrive e-reader app will be discontinued, and the Libby app will take its place as the app you need to access free library materials on all of your devices. Libby was made by the same people, with the same goal of connecting you to your library and to your favorite books, audiobooks, and magazines. For assistance with the Libby app, visit the library during the month of April and ask at the Information Desk.

The Friends of the Portage Public Library are asking for donations to contribute to the success of their Pop-Up Book Sale. The ongoing book sale has become profoundly successful. Residents of the community are finding used books, puzzles, DVDs and audiobooks for all ages at affordable prices. And the variety has been fabulous. As spring approaches and thoughts turn to cleaning and purging, consider offering the library delicately used books and audiovisual materials. Popular new titles are ideal; they sell well and sell out quickly. Proceeds from the book sale benefit the library.

